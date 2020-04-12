VIDEO: Do you think there should be a total lockdown in Nigeria?

With the way coronavirus cases are increasing in the country, do you think there should be a total lockdown?



Man Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus Was 75-Year-Old Ex-Ambassador, Attended Wedding Ceremony Recently, Says Kano Governor

Kano State governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Saturday night disclosed that a 75-year-old retired civil servant and former ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria got infected with the coronavirus following result of a test that came out which proved positive… Read full story

Don’t Despair, Bishop Kukah Tells Nigerians In Easter Message

Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto has called on Christians and non-Christians alike in the country not to consider this peculiar Easter celebration amidst the COVID-19 as a period to be in despair. Rather it is a time for people to look out for one another… Read full story

‘It’s Shameful The Church Was Shut Down Because Of COVID-19’

The church is made up of members of the community. The Church is not isolated, so we are very much involved, especially the shutdown order that was extended to the Church. In 1918, a similar incident also happened. That was the beginning of the persecution of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during the influenza epidemic… Read full interview

Why Nigeria Must Be Careful In Its Dealing With China On Coronavirus —Primate Ayodele

I have it on record in my book, Warning to the Nations, 2016/2017 edition, on page 108 where I warned the global community that a contagious disease will occur. I said that we should pray so that a state of emergency in any country or at various states will not occur. Still from that page, I also warned that the world's economy… Read full interview

COVID-19: Influenza Laboratory Of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, National Veterinary Research Institute Activated As Testing Centres

The influenza laboratory of Aminu Kano teaching hospital, Kano State and National Veterinary Research Institute, Plateau State have been activated as centres in Nigeria for testing for coronavirus. This brought the number of COVID-19 testing labs in Nigeria to 11… Read full article

Cry, The Beloved Yoruba

MR Segun Awolowo had died in a ghastly motor accident and it was the call of Mr Abraham Adesanya to break the news to the Leader, Oloye Obafemi Awolowo in his confinement. As Adesanya finished relaying the sad news, he expected Awo to go into mourning and shelve all other things… Read full article

Coronavirus Has Exposed Abysmal State Of Nigeria’s Health Sector —Professor Ozoilo, MDCAN President

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease in Wuhan, China towards the end of last year was unprecedented and took the medical community globally unawares. Despite the fact that the Chinese were able to contain it by March this year, it has spread globally and achieved the true status of a pandemic. It has brought devastation… Read full story

THE Senate president, Ahmed Lawan has said that Easter is more relevant now that makind is passing through one of the darkest times in history. Lawan, who stated this in his Easter message to Nigerians said ”I heartily felicitates with Nigerians, particularly Christians as we celebrate Easter… Read full story