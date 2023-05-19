Bauchi State has emerged as one of the ‘Best Improved Primary Healthcare Service’ in the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge for the year 2022 in the North East subregion.

The disclosure was made by the Executive Chairman of the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA), Dr Rilwanu Mohammed while speaking to Journalists during the quarterly health financing technical working group and UHC scorecard dissemination held at the Command Guest House, Bauchi, by the State Ministry of Health in collaboration with USAID-IHP.

According to him, “Only yesterday, the Governor received an award given to the State by the organizers of the Primary Healthcare Leadership Challenge as the Best Improved Primary Healthcare Service delivery in the North East subregion and got the sum of 400,000 USD (N185.3m).”

He, however, said that “but the sad thing is that they are going to tell us where to spend it. It is to be used to improve the primary healthcare services delivery across the state.”

Rilwanu Mohammed stressed that the Agency is doing everything possible to curtail the spread of infectious diseases across the state stressing that such diseases as Lassa fever, meningitis and others have been checked.

He further assured that the Agency will continue to make surveillance a priority in effective service delivery as well as the provision of quality healthcare to the people of the state.

Mohammed also assured that though the money awarded to the state by the organizers will be guided, the Agency will ensure that the funds will be judiciously utilized according to the directives given.

