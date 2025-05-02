JUST IN: Court sentences Lagos BRT driver to death by hanging for killing Bamise Ayanwola

A Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square has sentenced Lagos Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Nice Ominikoron, to death by hanging for the murder of 22-year-old fashion designer, Bamise Ayanwola.

The verdict was delivered on Friday by Justice Sherifat Sonaike, following the conclusion of the prolonged trial.

Ominikoron, alongside other suspects still at large, was accused of conspiring to rape and kill Bamise, who had boarded the BRT bus he was driving in February 2022 but never made it to her destination.

Her naked body was later discovered by the roadside, sparking public outrage and calls for justice.

The driver was arrested shortly after and arraigned in court on charges of rape and murder.

Although he pleaded not guilty to the charges, the court found him guilty and handed down the capital sentence.

