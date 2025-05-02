Fire razes shops in Ibadan, destroys goods worth millions of naira

Goods valued at millions of naira were reportedly lost in an early morning fire in Sango, located in the Ibadan North local government area, on Friday.

At least three shops were engulfed in flames during the incident, which lasted for several hours. The affected shops were situated behind the Fart Oil filling station in Sango, Ibadan.

Investigations suggest that the fire was caused by electrical sparks from one of the appliances in one of the affected shops, which then spread to the others.

There were no reported injuries or loss of life; however, valuable items worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

When contacted the state General Manager of Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka confirmed the incident to our correspondent in Ibadan.

He said, “The emergency was reported at exactly 04:41 hours of early morning of Friday, May 2, 2025 through telephoning and CSP Adesina to shops on fire behind Fart Oil filling Station, Sango, Ibadan.

“The agency’s personnel led by ACFS Adedeji (Mrs) promptly deployed to the scene of the incident. On getting there, it was discovered to be three shops out of a row of ten prefabricated shops well alight.

“We swiftly swung into action and restricted the fire from spreading to other shops and the fire was completely extinguished.

“No casualty was recorded, the fire affected three shops, freezers and drinks. All the nearby shops and property worth millions of naira were saved by the officers of the fire service.

“The fire incident was as a result of sparks from deep freezer plugged overnight unattended to and ignited nearby combustible materials and set the shops ablaze,” he explained.

