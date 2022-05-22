Veronique Adaa returns to music scene with ‘Again’, assures fans of more beautiful tunes

After taking a long hiatus from the music scene, Europe-based songstress and fashion Icon, Veronique Adaa has returned to the music scene with a banging single, entitled ‘Again’.

After much anticipation from fans and numerous music enthusiasts, Adaa did not disappoint as she breezed into the music scene again to remind people of the music talent she is.

The song which throws light on life struggles and experiences is an inspirational and motivational sound with relatable lyrical content that has the capacity to raise the hopes of many people out there, especially those who are currently at a crossroads and contemplating giving up.

Adaa said her name and craft are new in the music circle as she had taken a few years off the scene to redefine her sound and rebrand in order to thrill her fans better.

She added that she has now taken her craft to the international market and her come back is one which many music lovers and listeners never expected.

“I am back and this time, I am coming to change the narratives and also to deliver quality and classic tunes. ‘Again’ is out on all music platforms and I want my fans to enjoy it and be motivated,” she said.





