Two suspected Boko Haram arrested over Kano explosion

The Kano State Police Command have confirmed the arrest of two suspects allegedly believed to be Boko Haram members over a recent explosion that rocked part of Kano State.

This was just as the command said there will be a press briefing where the suspects will be paraded in presence of the journalists.

According to a statement signed by the State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa made available to pressmen in Kano however disclosed that ongoing investigation into the tragedy, adding that one of the deceased victims, Michael Adejo, operated an illegal chemical shop.

The Command stated that several arrests have been made linking one of the persons who are linked to the collapsed shop dealings in the sales of illicit, toxic chemical substances and combustible materials suspected to be used for the making IEDs.

The statement further disclosed that following preliminary investigations, items recovered from the shop included five bottles of different brands of Acidic Liquid, three bags of potassium substance, one jerry can of mixed chemicals, six and a half cartons of snuff (tobacco) and five drums of polymer (chemical).

The statement said evidence available at the disposal of the command suggest that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical and gas reactions exposed to a source of heat.





The PPRO added that “a technical investigation conducted by the command’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) revealed that the explosion is suspected to have occurred as a result of mixed chemical/gas reactions following its exposure to a source of heat such as fire, a spark or increased pressure, which resulted in a combustion/shock waves, creating an explosion.”

However, in a related development, another explosion was averted in the state following the interceptions saying a Mercedes Benz conveying the device was intercepted at Bubbugaje quarters, Kumbotso local government area of the state.

SP Kiyawa disclosed that acting on intelligence, they went after the ash-coloured vehicle which was coming into the state from Jigawa State.

The statement reads, “The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder.

He revealed that “At about 1630hrs of the same date, following a hot chase, the suspects abandoned the Motor Vehicle at Bubbugaje Quarters Kumbotso LGA, Kano State. A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvise Explosive Device materials.”

He said that “Two AK-47 Rifles, four AK-47 Magazines, 1,098 live ammunition, and two pistol magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced.”

