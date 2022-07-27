Veritas University asks students to vacate, shifts exams over insecurity

THE Management of Veritas University, Abuja, has shut the institution over security threats in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This followed a directive by the FCT Administration for the closure of all schools in the Capital Territory due to a threat of attacks by bandits.

The University has accordingly postponed the conduction of examinations for 100-level students who were yet to sit for their examination before the directive on the closure of schools.

The University in a statement on Wednesday by its Public Relations Officer, Enuwa Obekpa, however, explained that the University had successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.

The statement read in part: “The Management of Veritas University wishes to notify the general public that the University has successfully completed the 2021/2022 academic session.

“However, due to the current security tension and the directives of the Minister of the FCT for the closure of schools in Abuja, examinations for our 100-level students shall be conducted at a date to be announced later.

“Candidates seeking admission into Veritas University for the 2022/2023 academic session are encouraged to visit the University or the university’s website to obtain an admission form. All correspondences may be forwarded to the following emails.”

