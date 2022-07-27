NSCDC arrests four suspects, impounds six tankers at illegal loading point in Delta

Men of the Special Intelligence Squad of Commandant General of National security and civil defence corps have burst a loading point in Odorubu waterside in Patani council area of Delta state.

About 6 tankers and articulated trucks loaded with stolen and illegally refined petroleum products suspected to be automated gasoline oil (AGO) were impounded.

A statement by the command’s public relations officer, Dsc Emeka Peters Okwechime on Wednesday said the vandals used a tanker to barricade the only road leading to the illegal loading point to prevent men of the NSCDC from gaining access to the illegal loading point.

However, the officers engaged the services of about 6 truck drivers, 2 auto electricians and a tow truck, which towed away the heavily loaded 120liters capacity truck used by the crude oil thieves to barricade the road leading to the illegal loading point.

In a related development, four suspects have been arrested in Warri with a Toyota Camry blue car with registration number BMA 786 TN and a Toyota sienna with registration Number KSF 107 CD both loaded with illegally refined petroleum product suspected to be AGO concealed in a 25liter polythene sacks numbering about 300 sacks.

The suspects include Clement Mike 34years, Tobore Morgan 39years, Chinwe Ikpeamachukwu 40years and Jeff Oluchi 29years now at large.

The suspects are currently undergoing investigation and will be charged to court accordingly to serve as a deterrent to others.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE