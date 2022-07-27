FCT Police debunk rumours of shootings in Dantata bridge, minister’s hill

The Federal Capital Territory has come out to debunk the information going round that there was heavy shooting on Dantata Bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s Hill in Maitama, in Abuja. The Command also vowed to investigate the source of countless malicious crafted and panic-generating write-ups.

In a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja, on Wednesday, by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, the FCT Commissioner of Police Babaji Sunday was quoted as saying: “The attention of the FCT Police Command has been drawn to a series of erroneous write-ups and publications making the rounds, especially on the social media spaces, suggesting that there was heavy gunfire simultaneously around Dantata Bridge in Lugbe and Minister’s hills in Maitama yesterday 26th July 2022 at about 19:38Hrs. Following the receipt of the news, the Command’s Intelligence and Tactical asset drifted to the scene where the news was found false.

“Having maintained monitoring and surveillance of the area all night, and with the intelligence at the disposal of the Command, it is important to categorically state that the news is on every scale unfounded and should be disregarded. Members of the public are therefore enjoined to eschew the generation and promulgation of fake/ unverified news and go about their lawful business without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind from any quarters.” He stated.

Babaji while reassuring residents of an unalloyed commitment to the safety of all and sundry in the Territory called for calm noting that an investigation has commenced into the sources of this and many other maliciously crafted write-ups targeted at promoting panic and apprehension in the Territory.

He urged residents to only believe information released from official stables.

