Vehicle kills 12-year-old twins in Imo

A fatal motor accident has claimed the lives of a set of twins, Chiadikaobi and her brother, Chisom Njoku in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State.

The 12-year-old twins lost their lives in the accident near their family compound at Afo Oru-Ama Nwoga road in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA.

The twins were said to be coming back from school, Best Brain Academy, Umuagbavu Umuokrika about 2.00 pm. when the incident happened.

Eyewitnesses told Tribune Online that the vehicle brushed the first school girl on the leg before running down the twins.

Recounting the ordeal, the father of the twins, Mr Ejike Njoku said neither him nor his wife Mrs Nkeiru Njoku was a home when the accident occurred but returned on distress calls to see their twin daughter lifeless in Hope Hospital Afor Oru.

He said that all effort to save the son was fruitless as he gave up the ghost on reaching Cecilia Memorial Hospital, Ogbe Ahiara.

The couple, visibly shaken by the sudden death of the twins, however, maintained that they would not question God, the creator who has given and taken and in total submission to his divine will.

The parents of the twins also fought hard to ensure the raging youths did not attack the driver and vehicle just as they stood firm on their resolve never to take compensation from him and his relatives.

The remains of the twins were immediately buried in their family compound the same night.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Vehicle kills 12-year-old twins… Vehicle kills 12-year-old twins…