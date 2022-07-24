Lagos-based businessman killed in Kwara

Kwara State Police Command has begun a manhunt for the suspected killers of a Lagos-based businessman killed in Ilorin, Kwara State in a yet-to-be unravelled circumstance.

Tribune Online gathered that gunmen murdered the businessman, identified as Biola Osundiya, said to be in his 40s and had come to the state to spend time with his family.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 6:00 pm on Wednesday when he was trailed to one of the drinking spots beside the Kwara State Centre for Arts and Culture and shot at close range.

A source who spoke on the issue said the deceased was in the company of a girl who was having a conversation with some people on the phone regarding their location shortly before his assailants arrived.

“He was shot by two men who traced him to the spot on a motorbike and left in the pool of his blood thereafter. He was initially based in Ilorin, Kwara State where his two wives and children still reside but recently relocated to Lagos State to start a cement business,” the source added.

His younger brother, Segun, who confirmed the incident, said the development had left his family and friends devastated and called on the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators to face justice.

Speaking on the incident on Sunday, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said the police are still on the trail of the killers.

“We can’t say for now whether the killing was cultist or business-related, but an AK 47 ammunition was recovered from the scene and we are working to establish those behind it. But no arrest has been made for now,” Okasanmi added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

Lagos-based businessman killed in Kwara