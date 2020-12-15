Valuables destroyed as fire caused by power surge razes one-storey building in Surulere, Lagos

Valuables were on Tuesday destroyed when a fire caused as a result of power surge razed the upper part of a one-storey building in the Surulere area of Lagos State.

The incident, which happened at 16, Yaru Street, Ikate, Surulere, on Tuesday evening around 5.30 p.m., was said to have razed all the rooms at the upper part of the storey building.

It was gathered that the fire started as a result of surge when the electricity distribution company restored power in the area after some hours of power failure.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) which reported the incident on its Twitter handle, though no life was lost or injuries sustained, the fire destroyed all the valuables in the upper floor before the arrival of firefighters and emergency responders.

According to LASEMA, the combined efforts of both agency responders and firefighters from both the Lagos State Fire Service and the Federal Fire Service

battled frantically in curtailing the fire and preventing it from spreading to adjoining buildings.

