Insecurity in the North caused by discrimination, injustice to underprivileged, says Emir

The Emir of Gusau in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ibrahim Bello, has disclosed that the insecurity bedevilling North was as a result of discrimination and injustice to the underprivileged in the area.

The Emir, who said this on Tuesday at Karma Hotel in Gusau during a “retreat on interest based negotiation and alternative dispute resolution” organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO), Pastoral Resolve (PARE) said poverty has also contributed to insecurity in the North.

“Discrimination and injustice were the key factors responsible for insecurity in the entire North,” he said.

Also speaking at the retreat, the Emir of Anka and chairman, Zamfara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Muhammad Ahmad, said people have to be sincere, say the truth at all cost and love one another.

“In Arewa today, only God loves us, we depend on no one to protect us, therefore for peace to reign, we should be sincere to ourselves, speak the truth and love one another,” he said.

Delivering lecture at the retreat, the permanent commissioner, Kaduna State Peace Commission, Hajiya Khadija Hawajo, advised traditional rulers in the state to change their perception in addressing insecurity in the state.

“As custodian of Islamic norms and value, traditional rulers need to be more alive to ensure they sensitise their subjects on the need to live in harmony with one another,” she said.