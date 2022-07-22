Uzodimma dissolves local government area chairmen

By Johnkennedy Uzoma - Owerri
Hope Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has dissolved the 27 LGA interim management committee chairmen of Imo State.

The dissolution took place on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with the chairmen at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment about two and half years ago and for their loyalty.

He also reminded them of his resolve to hold the local government area election in Imo State any moment from now and the need for him to appoint sole administrators who will oversee the coming election.

Governor Uzodimma also told the dissolved IMC chairmen that his government will not hesitate to engage their services in other areas they are found capable of as APC members.

