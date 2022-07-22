Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has dissolved the 27 LGA interim management committee chairmen of Imo State.

The dissolution took place on Thursday after a closed-door meeting with the chairmen at the Sam Mbakwe Executive Chambers, Government House Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma thanked them for the services they rendered in their different local government areas since their appointment about two and half years ago and for their loyalty.

He also reminded them of his resolve to hold the local government area election in Imo State any moment from now and the need for him to appoint sole administrators who will oversee the coming election.

Governor Uzodimma also told the dissolved IMC chairmen that his government will not hesitate to engage their services in other areas they are found capable of as APC members.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office located at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike





The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

Uzodimma dissolves local government area chairmen

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs