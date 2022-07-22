Pantami, Dambatta, NITDA, others to grace 2022 NCS international conference

The Nigerian Computer Society (NCS) has said that the minister of communications and digital economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami will be the chairman of its upcoming international conference.

The national president, Professor Adesina Sodiya made this known at a briefing held, on Thursday, in Lagos.

Adesina revealed that the conference will take place between the 2nd and 4th of August, 2022 with the theme: Smart, Secure and Sustainable Nation.

He noted that the keynote speaker will be the director-general, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aziz Abubakar.

Adesina said The DG NITDA, NCC executive vice chairman, MD/CEO, Galaxybackbone, president, Computer Society of Kenya, president, and British Computer Society, IFIP president are expected to grace the event.

Other dignitaries expected are the chief of staff to President Buhari, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the royal father of the day, Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

While noting the availability of more than 1,000 participants, he said discussions will be centred around e-governance, e-health, regulation and digital policy, big data analytics and application, 5G and industrial revolution and so many others.

