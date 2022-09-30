Uyo Road Mishap: 1 dead, 2 injured

One person has been reportedly killed and two others critically injured when a minibus ran into a stationary Mack truck at Urua Ekpa junction, along Calabar Itu road within Uyo capital city.

It was gathered that the road crash occurred around 2.51 am, on Friday.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) sector commander in Akwa Ibom, Mr Matthew Olonisaye in a statement made available to Tribune Online, on Friday, warned travellers against night journeys and reckless driving.

According to the statement, the accident involved a mini bus with registration number UYY207AE (SUZUKI EVERY) and a parked MACK TRUCK with registration number JF29NER.

He attributed the mishap to overspeeding, stressing that it could have been avoided if there was an application of common sense and speed limit.

The statement reported that the injured persons were receiving treatment at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) while the deceased has been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“A fatal crash occurred, on Thursday 29th September 2022 along Uyo-Itam road by Urua Ekpa Junction, at about 0221hrs, involving a mini bus with registration number UYY207AE (SUZUKI EVERY) and a parked MACK TRUCK with registration number JF29NER.





“One out of four people involved was confirmed dead while two sustained injuries of various degrees.

“It is rather unfortunate as it could have been avoided should there be the application of common sense speed limit and avoidance of night travelling by the driver,” the statement by Olonisaye stated.

The sector commander, while commiserating with the family of the deceased, wished the injured quick recovery.

He further advised drivers to attach value to lives and guide against incessant loss of lives and properties by ensuring alignment with the endorsement of the General Assembly of the second United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety that advocates for 30km/h maximum speed limits wherever pedestrians, cyclists or other vulnerable road users mix with motor vehicles.

He said, “This has a new target to reduce road deaths and injuries by 50% by 2030. Therefore, night travels should not be embarked upon,” he stressed.