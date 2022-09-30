Fayemi approves upgrade of 40 traditional rulers

By Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

The Ekiti State executive council under the leadership of Kayode Fayemi has approved the upgrade of 40 traditional rulers across the state.

The state commissioner for information, Akin Omole who made this known in a statement, on Friday, disclosed that the approval was part of the decisions taken at the valedictory meeting of the state executive council, adding that the approval was consequent upon the white paper on Justice Aladejana Chieftaincy Review Commission, 2019.

He said, ” Obas upgraded to Grade A+ are the Alare of Are and Onigede of Igede both in Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state as well as the Olode of Ode in Gboyin LGA and Olukoro of Ikoro in Ijero LGA.

“21 Obas were upgraded to Grade A including the Onise of Odo-Oro in Ikole LGA, Alawo of Awo (Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA), Alayegunle of Ayegunle (Ijero LGA), Alayetoro of Ayetoro (Ido/Osi LGA)
Elerio of Erio (Ekiti West LGA), Olohan of Erijiyan (Ekiti West LGA), Olufaki of Ifaki (Ido/Osi LGA), Onigbemo of Igbemo (Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA), Ojurin of Ijurin (Ijero LGA) and the Apeju of Ilupeju in Oye LGA).

“Others are the Asaba of Isaba in Ikole LGA, Oniropora of Iropora (Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA), Owatapa of Itapa (Oye LGA), Alaworoko of Iworoko (Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA), Owa of Ayedun (Ikole LGA) Olowa of Odo-Owa (Ijero LGA), Olusi of Usi (Ido/Osi LGA), Owa of Egbe (Gboyin LGA), Onijan of Ijan (Gboyin LGA), Olowuro of Orun (Ise/Orun LGA), Olupole Ipole-Iloro (Ekiti West LGA).”

The commissioner highlighted Obas elevated to Grade B to include,” the Alaaye of Aaye in Ido/Osi, Oloja of Araromi- Oke (Ekiti East LGA), Alasin of Asin (Ikole LGA) Owa of Ayegbaju (Oye LGA), Olugbole of Igbole (Ido/Osi LGA) Onijesa of Ijesamodu (Ilejemeje LGA), Elejelu of Ijelu (Oye LGA), Onikoyi of Ikoyi (Ikole LGA), Onikun of Ikun-Oba (Ekiti East), Ajagun of Ilumoba (Gbonyin LGA), Oluroye of Iroko (Ijero LGA), Owajumu of Omu (Oye LGA), Olosin of Osin (Oye LGA), Elekota of Kota (Ekiti East LGA) and Olomuooke of Omuooke (Ekiti East LGA).”

Omole stated that the state executive council also approved the appointment of Prince David Sunday Awe Akingbade from the Akingbade ruling house as the new Apeju of Ilupeju-Ekiti in Oye local government area.


He stressed that the decision to authorise the appointment was taken, “after ascertaining that all required customary and legal steps had been taken to choose the new traditional rulers.”

He emphasised that the ratification of the appointments was made after clearance from the ministry of justice adding that the council also authorised the publication of legal notices of the appointment in the state official gazette.

The Apeju’s throne became vacant on July 21, 2021, following the demise of Oba Emmanuel Olaleye Oniyelu from Ijaduola ruling house.

