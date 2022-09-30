Oyo govt earmarks 255 roads for rehabilitation, repairs

The Oyo State Government has begun the Bill of Engineering measurement and evaluation (BEME) on not less than 255 roads within the 33 local government areas of the state for rehabilitation.

The Chairman, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency (OYSROMA), Honourable Ogunlade Busoye Soladoye stated this today while on inspection of some of the roads earmarked for rehabilitation across the state.

He said that Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has approved a sum of 750,000,000 million naira for the agency in order to ensure zero potholes on the roads across the state.

He said the roads are grouped into three zones; Ibadan, Oyo/Ogbomoso/ Iseyin and Ibarapa/Oke-Ogun zones.

He stated that the eleven local government areas in Ibadan have been covered, while the remaining two zones are still being worked on.

He stressed that on the assumption of duty, he made an extensive inspection of roads across the state, to ensure that rehabilitation of deplorable roads commence speedily.

He urged the people of Oyo state to desist from dumping refuse on drainage which may block waterways and result in water spillover, causing destruction of roads.

Some of the roads rehabilitated in Ibadan city include Dugbe to Mokola roads; Femi Johnson Junction along Oke-Ado road; Molete – Fire Station- Challenge Road; Adeoyo Hospital Junction, Ring Road; ANCE Roundabout, Dugbe and Railway Frontage, Dugbe, Ibadan.

