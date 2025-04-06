Uromi killings: Approve our donated Mopol Barracks, Edo monarch urges FG

The Ojuromi of Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, HRH Anselm Eidenojie, has joined millions of Nigerians to condemn the extra judicial killing of 16 Kano State-bound travellers in the area by suspected vigilante members.

HRH Eidenojie who stated this through a statement, lamented the poor state of insecurity in the area and asked governmnet to establishe Mobile Police Force unit in Uromi.

The traditional ruler, however, sympathized with the people of Uromi who have been victims of criminal activities that included killings and kidnappings.

Corroborating Eidenojie, the Secretary of the Ojuromi’s Palace, Gregory Omonikhobhio, said “The palace approved the press release after a meeting of the council and the head of the council is the king”

Part of the statement read “The Palace of His Royal Majesty, The Ojuromi of Uromi, strongly condemns the tragic and unfortunate killing of travellers within his domain.

“The Ojuromi of Uromi deeply regrets this act of jungle justice and extends his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Kano, and all affected communities.

“His Majesty also sympathizes with his own people, who have suffered at the hands of criminal elements, enduring kidnappings and extrajudicial killings that have plagued Uromi and Esanland for far too long.

“It is important to recognize the root causes of this distressing event. For years, the people of Uromi have cried out for help, urging both the state and federal governments to address the worsening security situation in Esanland.

“This incident is a clear indication of the failure of proper security formulation in Uromi. Uromi is no longer just a town—it is a growing city and one of the fastest-developing communities in southern Nigeria.

“With this growth comes an increasing population and the presence of various individuals, some of whom have contributed to insecurity.

“The current Uromi Divisional Police Station is no longer sufficient to safeguard lives and property, and this recent act of lawlessness highlights the urgent need for a Rapid Response Team, paramilitary presence, and a military forward base in Uromi to ensure proper security.

“The fact that such a barbaric incident occurred over several hours without any visible police intervention is deeply alarming.

“It exposes the grave security lapses in the region and the dire need for immediate and effective security reinforcements.

“His Royal Majesty, the he Ojuromi of Uromi, therefore makes an urgent appeal to the Federal Government to approve and officially take over the community-initiated Mopol Barracks, which was generously built and donated by the people of Uromi, both at home and abroad, to the Nigerian Police Force.

“Furthermore, we urge the government to deploy more security personnel and leverage the already existing security structures that the community has put in place

“The worsening insecurity has left our people unable to access their farmlands, threatening livelihoods and increasing tensions”, he said.

