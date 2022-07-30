USAID, BA-N launch radio drama to support social behaviour change in Ebonyi

Breakthrough Action NIgeria (BA-N), a civil society organisation with support from USAID, has developed an Igbo radio drama segment to improve the practice of 17 priority health behaviours among pregnant women, new mothers, newborn babies, infants, and children under five years in Ebonyi State.

BA-N Senior Deputy Project Director (FP and Malaria) Dr Shittu Abdu-Aguye, stated this during the occasion of the official unveiling of JIDE KA IJI radio program held at the International Conference Centre, Abakaliki.

According to him, despite the ongoing efforts of government, and the intervention of USAID implementing partners and other donor-funded activities in the state, there is still a lot of work needed to do to save the lives of women, and children in the state.

He, however, lauded Governor David Umahi for his visionary leadership in providing an enabling environment for USAID and her projects to thrive in the state.

He also appreciated the other partners that made the program a success and expressed confidence that the Jida Ka I Ji! radio drama will augment all the current efforts in the process of implementing a social behaviour change.

Unveiling JIDE KA IJI radio drama, the wife of Ebonyi State Governor and the United States President’s Initiative Net Ambassador in the state, Mrs Rachel Umahi, promised to play her part adequately, to make sure that the project succeeds, gains wide acceptance and becomes a household name.

Umahi who also is the SBC – ACG Patron, however, urged traditional rulers, councillors, religious leaders, women leaders and other community stakeholders to continue working together towards reducing maternal, newborn and Child morbidity and mortality in the State.

Umahi represented by Mrs Patience Offor Okorie, Special Assistant to the governor on welfare, commended USAID/BA-N for employing necessary expertise which will easily capture the targeted population to assess quality healthcare.

“It is my pleasure to be part of this historic unveiling of JIDE KA IJI, a unique initiative for social behaviour change. I have no doubt that a lot of resources and technical efforts were involved to achieve this. I, therefore, appreciate Ebonyi State Ministry of Health, Breakthrough Action Nigeria and others who worked hard to achieve this feat.

IIDE KA IJI as an SBC tool, using songs and drama to promote 17 integrated priority health policies, is not just a brilliant initiative, but a novelty”.

“I am particularly delighted that the project has women and children as the centre point of the campaign.

Indeed, this integrated health campaign greatly aligns with my pet project, Family Succour and Upliftment Foundation, which over the years has championed the welfare and well-being of mother and child for a sustainable, healthy, and happy family.

“I believe that with greater synergy and articulated implementation of this project, we will reduce self-medication and quackery, and ultimately promote quality life for our people.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“I encourage all involved in this campaign to target the poorest of the people and the most vulnerable citizens, particularly those in the hinterland. My concern is that previous beautiful SBC campaigns, either ended at a beautifully organized unveiling ceremony or just limited to the urban areas. God forbid that JIDE KA IJI should follow this path”.

In his part, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Daniel Umezurike, noted that dramatising some of the activities on the radio and television will guide the people to protect their health.

He, however, promised that his ministry would continue health education and promotion to support the awareness to rural dwellers.

He further added that in a few weeks to come, the health insurance scheme will be made compulsory in the state.

In their different remarks, the key partners of the occasion, including Ebonyi State Ministry of Health (SMOH), Ebonyi State Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) , Ebonyi State University Abakaliki Mass Communication Department (EBSU) and the Ebonyi State Council for Arts and Culture (ESCAC) promised to continue supporting the program in their different approaches.

The occasion, sponsored by USAID, was attended by traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, youth, women leaders, and a host of others.