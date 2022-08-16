US first lady tests positive for Covid-19

The first lady of the United States of America, Dr Jill Biden, has been tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently experiencing mild symptoms of the virus.

This was contained in a press statement which was released on Tuesday by the Communications Director for the first lady, Elizabeth Alexander.

According to the statement, the first lady on Monday tested negative twice for the virus before a PCR test returned positive.

The first lady who is currently staying at a private residence will isolate from others and will only return home after receiving two consecutive negative Covid-19 tests

The statement reads in full:

“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening. She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive.

“The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.

“Close contacts of the First Lady have been notified. She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.”

The 71-year-old first lady who exercises several times a week is the oldest sitting first lady in modern American history.