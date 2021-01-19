Update: Three dead, seven vehicles, five motorcycles burnt in Abeokuta tanker explosion

Three persons died in an early morning tanker explosion, on Tuesday, along Presidential Boulevard, Kuto, Abeokuta.

This was confirmed by the director of Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr Ige Olufolarin, to newsmen in Abeokuta.

The victims were burnt beyond recognition, while seven vehicles and five motorcycles were also burnt into ashes.

The charred bodies of the victims have been evacuated from the scene.

It took the joint operations of the officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) were on ground to restore normalcy to the area.