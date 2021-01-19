Let’s dialogue in the interest of our fatherland, ACF tells president-general of Ohanaeze

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said the forum would like to engage the newly elected leaders of the Ohanaeze in a meaningful dialogue in the interest of the country.

This was contained in a personal letter the ACF national chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, sent to the president general of Ohanaeze Ambassador George Obiozor and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Monday evening.

While congratulating Obiozor over his recent election, the ACF chieftain noted that the country is passing through difficult times as well as the world all over.

For this reason, there is a need to engage in a meaningful dialogue that will benefit the different components of the country.

He said he wished the new leadership of Ohanaeze would have the patience and understanding to lead their people while assuring the desire of ACF to have a harmonious relationship with the Igbo cultural group.

“These are trying times in our fatherland and indeed across the globe. We wish you wisdom, patience and understanding as you lead your people and assure of our desire for a harmonious relationship.

“We look forward to a time in the near future when all recognized national groupings can meet together, engage in fruitful dialogue on matters of concern and interest of all component parts of our fatherland.”