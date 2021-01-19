Good relations necessary for neighbours survival, Buhari tells Benin President

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated the importance of good relations as a critical ingredient for the survival of neighbours.

The President who spoke while playing host to President Patrice Talon of Republic of Benin, who was on an official visit at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, said: “your neighbour is also your own, and vice-versa.”

“Good neighbourliness is very important in our lives. The survival of your neighbour is also your own, and we will continue to work with our neighbours in the light of this understanding,” President Buhari stated according to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity).

He recalled that on the assumption of office for the first term in 2015, one of the very first steps he took was to visit neighbouring countries – Chad, Niger, Cameroon and Benin – all towards forging a common understanding on crucial issues, including security, trade and development.

“And those are issues we must continue to engage on, for the good of our countries and the people. Whatever irritations that come up must be removed,” President Buhari said.

President @MBuhari bidding farewell to the visiting Beninese leader, President @PatriceTalonPR. The two leaders discussed border, security and bilateral matters as well as other sub-regional issues. pic.twitter.com/tbG7fW3E5o — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) January 19, 2021

President Talon disclosed that he was in Nigeria to show gratitude to President Buhari for the robust leadership he displays in Nigeria and Africa.

Noting that the challenges of 2020 were huge, he stressed that the same challenges may remain in 2021, “and our relationship as neighbours must, therefore, remain cordial.”

