UPDATE: Oyo State goes after private hospitals •Seals 5 clinics over quackery, more to follow

OWNERS of private medical facilities operating under unprofessional conditions are in trouble in Oyo State as the government, on Saturday, said it has sealed five private health facilities in Saki and Ibadan metropolis over unprofessional and illegal practices. The government said the action will not be a one-off thing, as more of such facilities will be closed down.

As contained in a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, the facilities were found culpable for engagement of quack staffers, lack of approval of premises, poor hospital setting among other acts capable of compromising the health of patients.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Bashir Bello, who led the task force, decried the lackadaisical attitude of some owners of private health facilities in the state, reiterating that the government would not tolerate quackery in the health sector.

Bello, who spoke through the Director of Secondary Health Care and Training in the ministry, Dr Wale Falana, said they were poised to promote good practices and ensure quality health care delivery across the state.

He noted that most of the facilities visited by the task force operated without qualified personnel cum scientific orientation which led to the closure of three facilities in Ibadan and two at Saki, while preference was given to facilities that had commenced registration.

“These people are practising quackery and are killing people. They are not qualified, the environment is not good, no qualified personnel, no scientific orientation, nothing.

They are just doing what they like and putting people’s lives in danger,” he said. Buttressing the development, Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa said the exercise was not a one-off, adding that it would extend to all parts of the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oshiomhole’s group in crisis, Issa-Onilu pulls out •APC govs thank Buhari

THE crack in the immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee led by Comrade Adams Oshimhole, manifested Friday afternoon as the spokesman of the group, Lanre Issa-Onilu withdrew his membership of the aggrieved group… Read Full story

Ajimobi died from multiple organ failure, Lagos govt reveals

THE Lagos State government has explained that the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, died from multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 infection… Read Full story