UPDATE: Many inured in gas tanker explosion in Iju Ishaga

A gas tanker explosion in Iju Ishaga, Ifako ijaiye local government area of Lagos State has left many injured.

The explosion occured at Cele Bus stop, Iju Ishaga on Thursday.

Tribune Online reports that an unknown truck conveying Gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) in a statement by its Head, Public Affairs, Nosa Okunbor said “On arrival at the scene it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned address.

“Further investigation revealed that an unknown truck conveying Gasoline had a lone accident and exploded.

“The impact of the explosion led to fire at adjoining buildings and several vehicles were burnt.

“Several persons were injured and have been taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

“The inferno is being tackled head-on by the combined efforts of the LASEMA Response Team led by the Director Operations, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force and NSCDC.

“Dampening down ongoing,” the statement said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) advised residents to steer clear of the area until it is safe to do so.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: Petrol/Electricity Price Hike: Prepare For Unprecedented Mass Action From Next Monday, NLC, TUC Tell Nigerians

With the convocation of an enlarged National Executive Council (NEC) meeting by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a memo to all its affiliate unions and state councils by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Tuesday, the organised labour has commenced mobilisation for the industrial strike and a nationwide protest against the increase in electricity tariff and fuel price…

HOT: FG Takes Over Revenue Management Of NNPC, Customs, FIRS, NCC, Others

Pressured by dwindling revenues and heavy debt burden, the Federal Government on Tuesday moved to boost its resources by directly taking over control of revenue management of its 10 most lucrative enterprises…

TRENDING: Borno Governor Donates House, N20m To Widow, Children Of Colonel Killed By Boko Haram

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, on Tuesday announced a donation of a house and N20 million to the widow and children of Colonel Dahiru Bako who died from wounds sustained during an ambush on his troops while battling Boko Haram on Sunday morning…

#THROWBACK: Angry APC Governors Meet Oshiomhole

SOME governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Friday, met with the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, behind closed doors.