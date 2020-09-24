EFCC drags Ibadan school proprietress, another man to court over alleged visa fraud

A woman who claimed to be a school proprietress in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and another man were on Thursday arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before an Ibadan High Court for their alleged involvement in visa fraud.

The woman, Motunrayo Olaosebikan and the man, Abideen Adefisayo Tijani, were arraigned by the anti-graft commission before Justice Ladiran Akintola of the state High Court on a seven-count charge of conspiracy, forgery and altering.

Their arraignment followed a petition to the EFCC by one Inumidunsola Popoola who wrote on behalf of himself and other victims.

Popoola alleged that sometimes in February 2018, he and three others were tricked by the defendants into parting with money running into millions of naira for processing travel documents.

The suspects, he added, presented themselves to be registered travel agents licensed to undertake the task.

He further alleged that though they were given some documents as agreed, it was later discovered that the papers were forged as they were turned down at the point of travelling.

According to a statement by the EFCC, one of the charges against them reads: “That you: Olasebikan Motunrayo and Tijani Abideen Adefisayo, on or about September 2018, at Ibadan within the Ibadan Judicial division did make document entitled: “Electronic Travel Authorisation” “No. J511464256” in the name of one Adediran Pamilerin Adedayo purporting it to have been issued by the Canadian High Commission on the 6th of July, 2016 and expiring on 6th of June, 2021 with the intent that it may be acted upon as genuine, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them and following their plea, prosecution team led by Dr. Ben Ubi prayed the court for a trial date and an order to remand the duo in custody pending the trial date.

The defence counsel, A. B. C. Ademiluyi and S. O. Alli, prayed the court for a short adjournment to hear the bail applications of their respective clients.

Justice Akintola subsequently adjourned the case till October 7 for hearing of the bail applications and ordered that the accused be remanded at the EFCC’s custody.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has admonished the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS), to refrain from further harassment of former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia.

The Kaduna-born former apex banker was grilled for the third time on Monday over his radio interview where he inferred that a serving northern state governor is encouraging insecurity in the region.