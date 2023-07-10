The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Ekowe Chapter, in Bayelsa State has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike from Monday over non-implementation of promotion arrears, unpaid academic allowances and poor working conditions.

In a communique signed by the Chairman, Comrade Agada Franklin and General Secretary, Justin Ikirigo made available to newsmen said the decision to commence the strike was taken at an emergency Congress in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State Capital.

The union frowned at the non-implementation of accumulated promotion arrears for the years of 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 and non-implementation of annual step increment and its arrears from January, 2023 to date.

Other demands by the striking lecturers include the non-implementation of the agreed 2% academic allowance, refusal to pay imprest, infrastructural decay in the campus especially classrooms, desks and teaching aids.

They also accused the management of running the institution from the liaison office after a decade of its establishment while abandoning the permanent campus in Ekowe Community resulting in poor security at the campus, unkempt working environment and poor power supply that has crippled academic activities.

The communique noted that the strike is inevitable because the union had suspended its warning strike action on the 31st of August, 2022, and subsequently issued reminders on the 6th of December, 2022 and 10th March, 2023.

The communique reads in part, “arising from the deliberations of the congress, the review of the suspended strike action that was embarked upon on the 6th of August, 2022 but suspended on the 31st of August, 2022, and the subsequent reminders (6th December, 2022, and 10th March, 2023; find Attached).

“The following observations were made by the congress as unresolved issues; promotion implementation and arrears for; 2018 promotion arrears, 2019 promotion arrears, 2020 promotion implementation and its arrears, 2021 promotion implementation and its arrears, 2022 promotion implementation and its arrears till date.

“2023 Implementation of annual step increment and its arrears from January, 2023 to date, the agreed 2% academic allowance, Imprest, Infrastructural decay in the campus (Classrooms, Desks, and teaching aids).

“Running the institution from the liaison office after one decade of establishment, poor security in the campus, unkempt working environment and poor power supply that cripple academic activities.

“In the light of the above observations, congress resolved that effective on Monday 10th of July, 2023, the union shall embark on an indefinite strike.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE