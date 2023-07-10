The Hotel Owners Association Nigeria has unveiled plans to hold the 5th Annual Hotel Manager’s Conference in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The Chairman, Imo chapter of the Nigeria Hoteliers Association, Mr Chima Chukwunyere, disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, on Monday.

Chukwunyere said that events for the three-day conference would begin on Wednesday with an executive business session between owners of hotels, restaurants, bars and other hospitality facilities and Prof. Wasiu Babalola, the keynote speaker at the event, and his team.

The Chairman said that the purpose of the conference is aimed at promoting professionalism in both hotel managers and owners to boost the industry’s capacity to maximise profits.

He said: “the conference is part of efforts to contribute to sustainable economic growth in Nigeria and make the country one of the world’s best tourism destinations in the future”.

He added that the conference will also discuss ways to overcome current security challenges confronting the state, with a view to developing strategies for sustained business growth, while partnering relevant stakeholders to overcome the challenges.

He urged all lovers of tourism and the hospitality industry in the state to be part of the discussions and the entire conference.

