School teachers, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), have appealed to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo to lift the ban his government placed on meetings of the state wing of the union in the state.

The leadership of the union made the appeal when they visited the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, at her office in Awka, to tender their unreserved apologies for what their members did that resulted in the ban.

Recall that Governor Soludo, through the Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, had placed a ban on the meetings of the union in state, given the misconduct displayed by the members in a viral video members of the Union were seen throwing punches at each other at their conference recently held at the Teachers’ House in Awka, the State capital, on Tuesday June 6, 2023.

However, tendering their apologies on behalf of the union, the Secretary General, Dr. Ike Ene, said the union had called the various factions to order, while also pledged their loyalty to the State.

He pleaded with the state government to lift the ban placed on the meetings of their members in the state, assuring that future conferences will adhere completely to established rules and regulations governing NUT proceedings.

Responding, the State’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chuma-Udeh said it was a rude shock to the entire state at the antics displayed by the teachers in the video, adding that it was somehow for a king to be found eating in the marketplace.

The Commissioner, who called on the union to exhibit characters that are in line with the noble teaching profession, said they served as role models to the students, and should therefore portray characters worthy of emulation.

She further said she would convey the Union’s apologies to the Governor, after which she would revert to them on the Governor’s decision and response to their appeal.

