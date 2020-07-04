Unknown Petition: Police arrest Ebonyi NUJ chairman on IG’s order

Chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ebonyi State chapter, Comrade Tony Nwizi, has been arrested by Police from Abuja Headquarters on the purported order of the Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu over an undisclosed petition.

The arrest which happened on Saturday morning throws the state into confusion as the police failed to disclose the content of the petition that warranted the arrest.

According to Nwizi’s wife, who described the arrest as a mistake, said her husband is known for peace and wondered why the police officers could not at least disclosed her husband offence before whisking him away.

“The Police refused to disclose the petition to us. But the paper they presented to us prove that they registered with the state Area Command before the arrest.” She said.

Tribune Online also gathered that the arrest was not just for Comrade Tony Nwizi as the policemen are still hunting for other members as the petition is connected to NUJ.

Another source said “Nobody knew what the petition is all about, they refused to disclose the content of the petition, they said there are some other persons they were also asked to arrest before taking them to the command at Enugu.

“Is like they took him to Abakaliki command, after arresting the other they will now take them to Enugu.”

But reacting to the arrest, the State Police Spokesperson, DSP Loveth Odah said she cannot precisely say the location the Policemen that arrested Nwizi came from.

“I am not aware that Tony was arrested. I am only hearing it from you Journalists my office is not aware of it,” she said.

Reacting to the paper which proved that the men of the police truly registered in Ebonyi State, the police spoke person said “Any police officer that comes to the state to make any arrest must register with the command but they will not tell you who they want to arrest neither will they disclose where they are going to avoid jeopardising their mission.

“Yes, Some Policemen came into Ebonyi yesterday from Anti-Kidnaping Unit of Lagos State Police Command. They wanted their papers to be signed so that an arrest can be effected.

“We are still on the matter, in order to confirm if he was the one that they came for. The identity of whoever the came for is not usually disclosed.”

Meanwhile, nobody can completely state the location of Comrade Tony Nwizi, the content of the petition and the allegations levelled against him.

