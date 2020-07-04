Oyo records first COVID-19 patient delivery

Oyo state has recorded its first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Olodo Infectious Disease Centre in Ibadan.

The state Governor, Seyi Makinde, made this known via his official Twitter, @seyiamakinde on Saturday.

Makinde, however, said the state recorded two additional deaths from the dreaded coronavirus, increasing the total death toll in the state to 14.

“We had our first COVID-19 patient delivery at the Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, mother and baby are doing well.

“The COVID-19 confirmation tests for 19 suspected cases came back positive.

The cases based on Local Government Areas are from Ibadan South East (3), Ibadan North (3), Akinyele (3), Lagelu (2), Oluyole (2), Ibadan North West (2), Egbeda (1), Ido (1), Ona Ara (1), and Oyo East (1) Local Government Areas.

“So, the total number of confirmed cases in Oyo State now is 1, 451.

“Sadly, we had two COVID-19-related deaths. So, the total number of deaths in Oyo state is 14.

“Please call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 | 08095863000 | 08078288999 | 08078288800, if you have any COVID-19 symptoms: cough, fever, tiredness, body ache, loss of smell/taste and shortness of breath,” he said. (NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Politicians Jittery As COVID-19 Deaths Spread •PDP, APC Tighten Access To Offices •Aged Lawyers, Judges Worried Too

SENIOR government officials and party chieftains are running helter-skelter to avoid being hit with COVID-19 spiraling infection and disconnecting from their political base, a Saturday Tribune survey has shown… Read Full Story

COVID-19: NCDC Confirms 454 New Cases, Total Now 27,564

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 454 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 27,564… Read Full Story

Buni-Led APC Caretaker Committee On Nationwide Consultation, Not Reconciliation ― Tinubu

National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday in Lagos, said there are no differences that needed reconciliation in the party, maintaining that what APC Caretaker Committee headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was undertaking across the country currently… Read Full Story

How Hushpuppi Plotted To Steal $124m From Premiership Club — US Govt

ARRESTED fraudster, Ramoni Olorunwa Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, on Friday, appeared in a United States court to face criminal charges, including plotting to defraud an English Premier League club to the tune of $124 million, the US Justice Department announced… Read Full Story