UNIOSUN appoints Adebooye as fourth substantive VC

The Governing Council of Osun State University has announced the appointment of the university’s fourth substantive vice-chancellor (VC), Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye following the approval of the Visitor to the University, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The Council Chairman, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN while making the announcement thanked the Visitor for his consistent support which he said has made the university one of the fastest growing universities in the country.

“I am happy that despite the controversies surrounding the appointment process, the Council was able to exert rigorous efforts and sacrifice in the appointment procedures, which culminated in the appointment of Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye.

“We believe that he possesses the attributes to move the university forward and write a fresh chapter in the journey to achieve the dreams of the founding fathers of the university.”

While thanking the Senate, management and the entire staff of the university for their sacrifice and selflessness, Ali urged them to maintain peace and cooperate with the new VC, the statement stressed.

Born on December 18, 1966 Prof Odunayo Clement Adebooye is a professor of Plant Physiology with an academic career spanning 26 years during which he served the UNIOSUN at various times as member of the Governing Council, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Provost/Dean, Director and Head of Department among others.

At the international level, he had served as Ambassador Scientist for the German Government Humboldt Foundation, Secretary General of the African-German Network Excellence in Science (AGNES) and Regional Project Coordinator for the Government of Canada Projects in West Africa.

He has been Visiting Professor at many universities in Nigeria, Germany, Canada and provided services for the United Nations. He has utilised nine fully funded international research fellowships worldwide including the highly prestigious United Nations University Fellowship, Germany and won 25 research grants with over 100 travel grants.

