Anyim mourns Tofa’s death, says he was a man of peace

A former Senate President and former Secretary to Government of Federation Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has mourned the death of Alhaji Bashir Tofa who passed recently.

According to him, Tofa died when his experience and elderly counsel would be most needed as the country battles with multiple challenges.

Anyim disclosed this in a condolence message signed by his Media Adviser, Sam Nwaobasi, to Alhaji Tofa’s family on Monday.

He then asked politicians today to follow in the footsteps of the late Tofa.

The statement reads “Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim has received with deep sorrow news of the death of elder statesman and veteran politician, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa.

“The late Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a committed Nigerian who throughout his more than 40 years of active partisan politics demonstrated his strong belief in politics of accommodation and consensus-building. He was so committed to a peaceful Nigeria that throughout the electioneering campaigns leading to the 1993 presidential elections, in which he was the candidate of the National Republican Convention (NRC), Alhaji Tofa never did anything, in words or actions, that could have instigated crisis in any form.

“Alhaji Tofa’s played politics without bitterness. I strongly recommend such disposition to politicians of today in the interest of the peace, unity and harmony of our dear country even as we approach the 2023 general elections.”

