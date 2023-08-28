The University of Ilorin has emerged as the winner of the maiden edition of the Africa Youth Trade Debate organised by the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The management of the institution, which made this known in a bulletin issued on Monday, said that the contest took place in Lusaka, Zambia.

It said that the institution’s debate team, which won the contest was invited on an all-expense paid trip to Lusaka, Zambia, for the competition’s grand finale.

The university explained that the event was part of AFCTA’s symposium held between August 21 and 23, 2023.

“The University of Ilorin team slugged it out with that of Kwame Nkrumah University, Zambia, in a keenly contested battle of ideas that attracted dignitaries from all over Zambia and beyond.

“At the end of it all, the University of Ilorin team was announced the overall champion in Africa,” it said.

The publication stated that the university’s team comprised of Miss Esther Olayinka of the Faculty of Agriculture, Mr Tolulope Olafisoye of the Faculty of Law and Peace John-Kalio, also of the Faculty of Law.

“Other members of the victorious team are: Mr Ayodele Samuel of the Faculty of Engineering and Mr Victor Owolabi of the Faculty of Education.

“Aside the giant trophy won by the team, a member of the University of Ilorin’s contingent, Olafisoye Tolulope, also clinched another trophy for emerging as the Overall Best Speaker at the tournament,” it said.

Reacting to the development, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, SAN, the Vice Chancellor of the University, saluted the team, saying it makes the institution proud.

The Vice-Chancellor, in a statement signed by the University’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, congratulated members of the team for their exceptional brilliant performance.





He added that the performance of the team again confirmed the quality of service delivery available at the university, which he said makes it the nation’s most sought-after.

Egbewole urged other students to emulate the dexterity of the members of the debating team by always offering their best in every situation and assured them of the university’s support at all times.

