President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs to freeze the processing of visas for all government officials seeking to travel to New York for the United Nations General Assembly without proof of direct participation in UNGA’s official schedule of activities.

The directive, according to Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale is part of a broader effort to reduce the cost of governance in Nigeria.

Tinubu in the new directive on Monday, however, asked the U.S. Mission in Nigeria to be accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“To prevent any sharp practice in this regard, the U.S. Mission in Nigeria is accordingly guided on official visa processing while Nigeria’s Permanent Mission in New York is further directed to prevent and stop the accreditation of any government official who is not placed on the protocol lists forwarded by the approving authority.

“By this directive of the President, all Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies are mandated to ensure that all officials, who are approved for inclusion in the UNGA delegation, strictly limit the number of aides and associated staff partaking in the event. Where excesses or anomalies in this regard are identified, they will be removed during the final verification process.

“The President wishes to affirm that, henceforth, government officials and government expenditure must reflect the prudence and sacrifice being made by well-meaning Nigerians across the nation,” Ngelale said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NAF Airstrikes hit illegal refineries, militants’ camps in Cross Rivers — Spokesperson

Several Airstrikes conducted by the Air component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have successfully destroyed three illegal refining sites in Rivers State and three militant/pirates camps in Cross River State, respectively...….…





Tinubu’s academic journey should baffle Nigerians — Atiku

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, has raised fresh worries about the academic journey of President Bola Tinubu, which has no evidence of primary or secondary school qualifications, saying that all well-meaning Nigerians should be confused by it..……

Oil Theft: Fubara faults FG for awarding security surveillance to individual

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has faulted the Federal Government of Nigeria for awarding contracts for security/surveillance of oil pipelines to an individual or a few persons asserting that the development won’t help the fight against oil theft......…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: The Isese ban in Ilorin

ON the face of it, the Kwara State Police Command has shown prudence in warning traditional worshippers from across the country to stay away from Ilorin and desist from holding this year’s version of the annual Isese Day celebrations in the Kwara State capital...…