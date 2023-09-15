The authorities of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka have finally cut down its obligatory and some other fees being charged to the students.

The university reduced the fees on Thursday evening following the marathon meeting that lasted for more than five hours with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) held at the institution.

The meeting was at the instance of UNILAG management who invited NANS’ leadership to jointly find an amicable resolution to the crisis and continuous students’ protest that trailed the fees increment since July.

By this development, according to the university’s spokesperson, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, N10,000 has been removed from the current obligatory fees being charged the fresh students across the board, while N20,000 is removed from that of the returning students.

Also, all students will now be paying N15,000 instead of N20,000 for utility(which covers electricity, waste disposal etc. across the board and the Convocation fee will now be N27,000 instead of N30,000.

Students who have already paid the entire obligatory fees will work out the modality with the school to resolve the difference while those on instalmental payment will work on the adjusted fees to pay the rest.

There are many other measures which the school management has put in place for implementation to address the concerns of all the students and particularly those who are indigents to ensure no student of the university will drop out because of fee hikes.

Meanwhile, Nigerian Tribune reached out to the National Public Relations Officer of NANS, who is a student of the university, Giwa Temitope, to hear students side of the story, he said they had just left the meeting and would get back, which he did not do while filling in this story.

