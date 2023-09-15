Members of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) have been tasked to critically examine the causes of building collapse in the country and proffer solutions to avoid disturbing development.

Gov Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta gave the task in Asaba at the opening ceremony of a two-day programme tagged ” Archi- Delta Expo 2023: Sustainable Development 111 is here again” organised by the state chapter of the institute.

Nigerian Tribune reports that few hours after the governor declared the program opened, a storey building along Okpanam road in the state capital caved in critically injuring eight persons.

However, Governor Oborevwori told the architects that everything would be done in the State to prevent cases of building collapse of which he implored them to rise to the occasion.

Represented by the Commissioner for Lands, Surveys & Urban Development, Chief Emamusi Obiodeh, the Governor said; “the Archi-Delta Expo is an annual event by the Nigerian Institute of Architects, Delta State chapter where it presents impactful lectures in the building industry, innovative products exhibition and presentation of awards to deserving individuals, consultants, infrastructural companies and government”.

“I am particularly fascinated by the theme of this year’s Archi-Delta Expo 2023: ‘ Sustainable Development 111 is here again”. This theme is not only apt but also very timely. It is particularly germane because sustainable development cannot take place in an era where building collapse has unfortunately become the norm.

” It is worrisome and I would like a professional body like the NIA to seize the opportunity of a gathering like this, to critically examine the causes of such ugly events with a view to providing enduring solutions to end the unfortunate development”.

Speaking further, he said his administration was bent on protecting the taxpayers’ money by completing all ongoing projects in addition to newly initiated ones in a bid to sustain developmental objectives in our well-articulated M.O.R. E agenda to improve on the infrastructural and human capital spheres.

“This administration has promised to continue from where the previous administration stopped in terms of infrastructural and human capital development as continuity and sustainability are key factors in development and this is the connection between the M.O.R.E agenda of this government and the theme of Nigerian Institute of Architects Archi-Delta Expo 2023”.

He affirmed his belief that the NIA and the State Government have a shared vision toward sustainable development.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Delta State chapter, Architect Pius Amromanoh, had earlier welcomed all and sundry to the event.





