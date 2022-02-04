UNILAG begins 24-hour transcript processing, collection

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has deployed a platform that will enable its graduates to process and receive their transcript and other related documents electronically within 24 hours.

It has also given opportunities for those who want a personal copy of their transcript, also electronically in lieu of the official transcripts.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, gave the hint in a statement made available to Tribune Online on Thursday, saying the development was to ensure graduates of the university enjoy fast and seamless processing and collection of those important documents.

He said what is required as regards students getting a personal copy of his or her transcript is to apply through the student portal on the school website, given as www.unilag.edu.ng and pay a token after which the transcript will be sent immediately to the applicant’s email address as an attachment.

The vice-chancellor, while disclosing that the deployment of online processing and verification of transcripts, certificates and other relevant documents has been on since 2018 but now upgraded the system, noted that no fewer than 40,000 applications were treated in the last three years.

He said the university had even taken a step further on this drive by partnering the World Education Service (WES)-a credential evaluation service provider- on special processing of e-transcripts and automated verification of results with a view to uploading the transcripts directly into the WES platform.

He said by this partnership, WES would complete applications processing latest in two days and applicants would no longer receive transcripts in hard copies but digital format while would also be opportune to track the process..

He said the management had equally resolved to ensure all the pending applications for transcripts and other issues related to students’ results are coordinated by a resuscitated Task Force Team on Results for immediate treatment.

Ogundipe added that applicants whose cases might not be resolved online now have the opportunity to visit the Exam Records Office on campus on either Tuesday or Thursday for treatment of their cases.

He said UNILAG takes all these steps to serve its alumni better in accordance with the world best practices as applicable in advanced countries.

