Rape: NBA spokesperson advocates reform of criminal laws

The National Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Kunle Edun, on Sunday, called for a review of the Nigerian Criminal Laws to check the increase in cases of rape in the country.

Edun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that such reform was necessary to protect vulnerable women and the girl-child from being abused.

NAN reports that a 100 level female student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) Miss Uwaila Omozuwa, was recently murdered in a church in Benin, after being raped by some culprits.

News of her rape and murder resulted in widespread criticisms in the country, with many calling for justice for the deceased.

The spokesperson said the criminal laws were insufficient to address the increasing rate of rape and other sex offences in Nigeria.

“We need legislative reforms that will institutionalise the creation of a Central Registry of sex offenders in Nigeria by the Nigerian Police Force, accessible to everyone, online.

“All sex offenders must be put on parole supervision for at least 10 years, after serving their sentences.

“Sex offenders must not have access or allowed to be close to children for at least 10 years after serving their sentences, and be compelled to always report to their parole officers anytime they are leaving the town they are resident, for proper monitoring.

“Also, sex offenders must not be allowed to work in schools, hospitals, charity organisations or any social institution,” he suggested.

Edun explained if the measures he enumerated were considered and implemented, sexual abuse of females would be checked drastically.

