Kogi Assembly Fire: Commissioner of Police orders thorough investigation

Following the outbreak of fire which consumed the Hallow Chamber of Kogi state Assembly, the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Egbuka has ordered a thorough investigation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by SP William Ovye Aya, the command Police Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, consequent upon the fire outbreak that razed down the Gallery and Chambers at the Kogi State House of Assembly on Monday 10th September 2022, the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command led a team of tactical operatives on the spot assessment and has equally ordered for a thorough investigation into the incident.

He further tasked the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to commence investigations in synergy with the Fire Service so as to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the inferno.

He has also deployed tactical teams to cordon off the complex for preservation and to ensure adequate security.

