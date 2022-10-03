UNESCO to train 500 Nigerian youths on African dishes by 2023

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Institute for African Culture and International Understanding is set to train Nigerian youths on how to make various African dishes by 2023.

According to the Organisation, this training would be done in collaboration with the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library to teach young Africans various Indigenous food prepared by the major ethnic groups in Nigeria.

In the statement made available to Tribune Online by the organisation on Monday afternoon, it explained that the programme was conceptualized to bring together young Africans to learn about the diversity of cultural expressions as enshrined in the 2005 Convention.

It further explained that the convention reflects the manifold ways in which cultures, groups and societies find expressions.

“In the year 2023, the Institute is expected to train over 500 young people on how to make various African dishes and we hope that this will further increase the number of young people who will change the negative stereotypes about African culture with a view for joining the creative industry.

“The main objective is to raise cultural ambassadors who are convinced that African food is not just a commodity, but is a veritable vehicle of identity, value and meaning. Our desire is to encourage young African youths to make use of various social media platforms to promote our indigenous food recipes.

“The awareness on the protection and promotion of indigenous food recipes using the digital environment (Teens can cook) is a programme organized by the UNESCO Institute for African Culture and International Understanding, the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library is designed essentially to teach young Africans various Indigenous food prepared by the major ethnic groups in Nigeria,” It stated.

