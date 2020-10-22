Understanding brake systems

Motivational speakers commonly talk about how one must never stop moving in life but this is not the case for cars – which is why vehicles come with brakes!

Brakes can be described as a type of mechanical device whose main function is to absorb energy from a moving system in order to reduce a car’s speed or completely halt it. This impediment on motion is achieved by friction.

A vehicle without good brakes is extremely hazardous to the safety of drivers and passengers, which is why understanding the fundamentals of the braking system of a vehicle is advantageous.

The following are components which make up a vehicle’s braking system: Brake pedal, brake pads, brake shoes, brake drum, fluid lines and reservoirs, master cylinder, rotor, sliding and fixed callipers, vacuum booster and brake lining.

When all these components are assembled, they come together to form and function as a single unit, which is referred to as a brake system. Generally, there are three types of braking systems:

Frictional brake system: This traditional category of braking system can be found in most vehicles. The main element responsible for slowing a vehicle down is friction. This system has the brake pads located on top of the disc, which is rotating with the front tires while the brake shoes are placed inside the drum, which rotates alongside the rear tires. Motion is slowed down or halted when the brake pads close in on the disc and the brake shoes expand and rub against the drum.

Hydraulic brake system: A hydraulic brake system commonly comprises a master cylinder. This cylinder is fed by a reservoir of hydraulic braking fluid, which is connected by metal pipes and rubber fittings attached to the cylinders of the wheels. The wheels have two pistons facing opposite directions on the drum brakes and pressure is applied to push the pistons apart. At this stage, the pistons force the brake pads into the cylinders, thus ultimately stopping movement. Just like its frictional counterpart, hydraulic brake systems can be found in passenger vehicles and some heavy-duty trucks.

Electro-magnetic Brake System: This type of brakes is gaining some level of popularity in recent times and they are usually found in hybrid and electric cars, which use an electric motor to charge both the batteries and regenerative brakes. This system stops motion by applying electromagnetic force to exert mechanical resistance, which in this case would be friction.

To sum up, the brake system of your vehicle can be sustained by cultivating the right habits. These habits could cover applying brakes gradually instead of haphazardly, performing regular brake fluid checks and even, investing in high-quality brake pads, among other practices. These could extend the longevity of the components which make up your brake system while preserving your safety when driving.

