The United Nations (UN) has pledged its commitment to supporting and collaborating with the administration of Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, in various critical sectors, including health and education, to foster socio-economic development.

The UN Deputy Secretary-General, Hajiya Amina Mohammed, conveyed this commitment during a meeting with the Governor on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York.

She commended the significant strides and progress achieved under the leadership of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in Gombe State, noting that the governor has set a precedent in subnational governance.

Amina Mohammed offered words of encouragement to Governor Inuwa Yahaya, lauding the discernible improvements in the quality of life of the people of Gombe State.

She assured the governor that the UN would stand shoulder to shoulder with him and his administration throughout his tenure to deliver meaningful development to Gombe State.

The DSG assured Governor Inuwa of her willingness to engage with international development partners such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), the Susan Buffet Foundation, and the African Peace Corps to garner support for Gombe State in the realm of healthcare and human resource development.

She also offered to facilitate the UN’s technical support to bolster the Secretariat of the Northern States Governors’ Forum, a crucial platform for regional development, as soon as a formal request is made.

In his remarks, Governor Inuwa Yahaya commended Hajiya Amina Mohammed for her remarkable contributions to the UN’s global mission, describing her as a worthy daughter of Gombe and a proud global ambassador of the state and Nigeria.

During the meeting, he presented an overview of the multifaceted development initiatives that his administration is currently implementing, with a particular focus on healthcare and education.

The Governor appealed for support in leveraging Hajiya Amina’s international networks to enhance Gombe State’s healthcare system, particularly at the primary and secondary levels.

This includes attracting skilled manpower to fortify the operations of the three general hospitals that have either been constructed or rehabilitated across the three senatorial zones of Gombe State.





He emphasised his administration’s unwavering commitment to providing counterpart funding where necessary to facilitate this vital endeavour.

In his capacity as the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, Governor Inuwa Yahaya also sought the UN’s assistance in strengthening the Forum’s Secretariat through the provision of technical experts.

These experts would work in tandem with the Forum to drive its overarching development objectives, as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, DG (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe.

