The National Commandant of Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN), Ambassador Dickson Ameh Akoh, has urged aggrieved and restless youths and groups in the country to drop arms and embrace peace in order to restore the nation to the path of meaningful development.

The Peace Corps boss made this plea in Abuja while speaking at a ceremony to commemorate this year’s United Nations International Day of Peace with the theme “Actions for Peace; Our Ambition for the Global Goals”.

Ambassador Akoh emphasized that no nation in the world would witness meaningful development without peace. He listed bad governance and poor resource control, among other factors, as breeding grounds for insecurity in the country.

He specifically counselled the youth to cooperate with authorities in the country to end banditry, kidnapping, cultism, and other social vices impeding the general development of the country.

Akoh challenged Nigerians to leverage this year’s International Day of Peace to deeply reflect on the challenges Nigeria is facing as a nation and to collectively work towards a more peaceful and harmonious society for future generations.

He stated that the significance of the day should remind the nation of the need for all citizens to work towards safeguarding the human rights of people, aiming to build a peaceful and inclusive society without giving in to ethnic or religious sentiments.

According to him, “We are being confronted with a profound singular enemy, which is insecurity. Among the causes of insecurity in Nigeria today are mainly bad governance, poor resource control, ethnoreligious fanaticism, unemployment, and human rights violations, inordinate ambition by egocentric politicians.”

“Regardless of our political, ethnic, religious, and social affiliations, it is imperative for us to come together and build stronger connections, both locally and internationally, with a view to fostering enduring peace, security, and stability.”

“Let us not just make peace our passion but our priority. Also, let our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those on the frontline in the fight against all forms of insecurity while praying for the repose of the souls of our gallant troops, whose lives have been tragically cut short on the frontline of the battle to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the occasion, the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Youth, Ismaila Abubakar, stated that no meaningful development would be achievable in the absence of peace and tranquillity.

According to him, vandalism, banditry, restiveness, and kidnapping are clear testimonies of under-development and are synonymous with the lack of peace.





The Permanent Secretary challenged Nigerians to use churches and mosques to propagate peace messages, maintain peace, and be peace ambassadors to achieve a Nigeria devoid of violence.

He praised the Peace Corps of Nigeria for always being at the forefront and leading in championing the cause of sustainable peace for the country.

The Peace Day ceremony featured a peace walk, candlelight procession, tree planting, and sensitization on conflict resolution.

