An alum of University of Maiduguri, Umar Moh’d Bangari is the current Chief Registrar of Nigeria’s penultimate court, the Court of Appeal.

In less than a year in office, the Taraba native has been widely-acknowledged as an active player in the institution he represents.

A prolific writer, consummate strategist and engaging orator, Umar would have been a journalist if Law had not come calling.

Unlike others who go lobbying, the current job found Umar while minding his business as a top operative of the National Judicial Council. He is surely a judicial administrator to watch out for.

