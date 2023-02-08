By Alphonsus Agborh | Asaba

The Small and Medium Entrepreneurs Development Agency (SMEDAN) has trained 80 women in agriculture business and entrepreneurship.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Mr Olawale Fasanya, during the workshop tagged Women in Self-Employment Programme (WISE-P) in Asaba, said that the programme was held to promote self-reliance among the participants.

Fasanya, represented by the Delta State manager of SMEDAN, Mr Babalola Adeleke, said the WISE-P was also held to empower the women in order to achieve improved productivity and sustainability in agricultural business.

He said that the programme was designed to expose women farmers to the use of modern techniques and equipment, adding that the WISE-P would also equip women farmers with the knowledge of keeping records.

Fasanya noted that the WISE-P will promote and advocate self-sufficiency and food security in Nigeria and expose women to agriculture insurance.

He said that the WISE-P will help to acquaint women farmers on proper storage facilities and preservation of farm products in order to reduce post-harvest wastage to the barest minimum.

The director-general implored women farmers to be acquainted with the regulatory procedures and product certification in order to bring forth standard quality product that can compete in both regional and international markets

While encouraging productivity and entrepreneurship in women, he assured that SMEDAN would continue to encourage all upcoming entrepreneurs in Nigeria.





