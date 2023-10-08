Britain stands ready to send military support to Israel after it was attacked by Hamas terrorists, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said.

He said he had spoken to Benjamin Netanyahu and offered to send “diplomatic or security support” to the region if requested.

Sunak said Britain “for a long time has been one of Israel’s strongest allies and supported its right to self-defence,” including by “providing the kinds of equipment that Israel has used to defend itself from these appalling attacks”.

More than 100 people have been taken hostage and 600 are dead following Hamas’s attack, Israel has said.

Dozens of IDF fighter jets descended on the Gaza Strip in an apparent escalation of its operation against Hamas.

Earlier, Sunak described the situation in Israel as “dangerous and fast-moving”, saying that nobody “wants to see any regional escalation”.

He said “unequivocal” that Hamas and its supporters are “fully responsible for this appalling act of terror, for the murder of civilians and the kidnapping of innocent people including children.”

He told Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the UK government would do “everything we can to help” and that the country “stands steadfast with Israel, including its right to self-defence”.

The PM added that the UK Foreign Office is in close contact with its Israeli counterpart over the status of British nationals there.

