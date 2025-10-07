UI sets deadline for special admission window

The University of Ibadan (UI) has said the opportunity for a special admission window for its Open, Distance, and e-Learning (ODeL) undergraduate programmes will close by midnight on Friday, October 10, 2025.

The institution urged all candidates currently undergoing screening or planning to apply directly to complete all requirements before the deadline.

A statement by the Director of UI DLC, Professor Babatunde Omobowale, said the UI-ODeL model provides a flexible pathway to a reputable University of Ibadan degree.

He stated that this provides an opportunity for qualified candidates whose placement is restricted by JAMB/UTME limits related to traditional classroom settings.

It also serves those who need flexible study arrangements due to work or personal reasons, or those seeking a reputable alternative pathway.

He said matriculation for the new intake will hold on Saturday, 30th of October, 2025, at the UI International Conference Centre (ICC), adding that the event is a compulsory, landmark ceremony that formally inducts new students into the prestigious University of Ibadan.

The matriculation will feature a special highlight: the Matriculation Lectures. These addresses will be delivered by the distinguished alumni who achieved a First-Class degree in Computer Science, Psychology and Political Science via the UI-ODeL mode.

“Three First-Class graduates from the inaugural ODeL programme will share their expertise: Mr Olalekan Akolade Abass (Computer Science) will offer firsthand insights into mastering the flexible learning environment; he will be joined by Mr Akindubi Jelili Babatunde (Psychology), who will explore models for achieving academic excellence at UI; and finally, Mr. Okoye Mark (Political Science) will discuss the unique opportunities for UI-ODeL students and graduates.

“The centre welcomes applicants with five relevant O’ Level credits in one sitting or six in two sittings to apply to programmes including: Sciences: Computer Science, Statistics; Social Sciences: Economics, Sociology, Psychology, Political Science; Humanities & Education: Philosophy and Public Affairs, Communication and Language Arts, English, Social Work, Educational Management, Guidance and Counselling, and Library and Information Studies.”

