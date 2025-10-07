World News

Chinese jets intercept Canadian plane enforcing UN sanctions

Tribune Online
Canadian plane enforcing UN sanctions on North korea

A Canadian maritime patrol aircraft operating over the East China Sea was intercepted several times by China’s military, according to reports.

CBS News said its crew was aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora participating in Operation NEON, a multinational mission enforcing United Nations sanctions against North Korean vessels in international waters.

In one of the encounters, a Chinese supersonic fighter jet approached the Canadian aircraft and hailed the captain, who replied: “I’m a Canadian aircraft operating in international airspace, carrying out the duties of all nations,” CBS reported.

A few hours later, another Chinese fighter jet—armed with missiles—flew as close as 200 feet to the Canadian plane, CBS said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo Why Kogi needs 2,871 more teachers — ASUSS
Next Article UI names admin block after late Prof Onabamiro UI sets deadline for special admission window

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×