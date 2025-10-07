Chinese jets intercept Canadian plane enforcing UN sanctions

A Canadian maritime patrol aircraft operating over the East China Sea was intercepted several times by China’s military, according to reports.

CBS News said its crew was aboard a Royal Canadian Air Force CP-140 Aurora participating in Operation NEON, a multinational mission enforcing United Nations sanctions against North Korean vessels in international waters.

In one of the encounters, a Chinese supersonic fighter jet approached the Canadian aircraft and hailed the captain, who replied: “I’m a Canadian aircraft operating in international airspace, carrying out the duties of all nations,” CBS reported.

A few hours later, another Chinese fighter jet—armed with missiles—flew as close as 200 feet to the Canadian plane, CBS said.

